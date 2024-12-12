Erbil represents Iraq at MENA governors and mayors conference in Turkiye
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Erbil Governor Omed-Khoshnaw joined a regional meeting for Middle East and North Africa governors and mayors, representing Iraq.
According to a statement from the Erbil Province, the conference is being held in Istanbul, Turkiye, and will last for two days.
The conference addresses the Middle East situation and regional changes, and discusses development, cooperation, and reconstruction opportunities.