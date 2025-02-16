Iranian top diplomat visits Iraq, meets senior officials in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit. During his stay, he is set to meet with senior Iraqi officials.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that Takht-Ravanchi held talks upon his arrival with Mohammad Hussein Bahr A-Uloom, Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and Qassem Al-Araji, National Security Advisor.

The source also indicated that Takht-Ravanchi is scheduled to meet with Mohsen Al-Mandlawi, and will travel to Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region, on Monday for additional meetings with local leaders and officials.