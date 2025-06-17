Iraqi PM presses US to honor security pact amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has sent a formal reminder to the United States urging adherence to the bilateral security agreement between Baghdad and Washington, a senior source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News that al-Sudani delivered a message to the US State Department through Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, reaffirming Iraq’s expectation that the security pact be "honored," particularly in light of escalating regional tensions.

“Participants in the latest meeting of the Iran-aligned Coordination Framework, which included al-Sudani, reached a unanimous consensus that the United States must uphold the terms of the agreement.”

Notably, the security partnership between Iraq and the United States is grounded in key agreements, particularly the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) and the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which govern military collaboration and troop presence.