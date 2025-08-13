Iraq-Iran memorandum: Tighten border control and address opposition groups

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A senior Iraqi security source revealed on Wednesday details of a newly signed security memorandum between Iraq and Iran, which evolved from a previous security record into a formal memorandum of understanding.

The source told Shafaq News that the memorandum addresses the presence of Iranian opposition groups in northern Iraq. These groups, mainly Kurdish-Iranian factions such as the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and Komala, have operated for decades from bases in the Kurdistan Region near the Iranian border. Tehran regards them as armed insurgents, while they describe themselves as political movements opposing Iran’s government.

The agreement, according to the source, also seeks to prevent the emergence of armed formations similar to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish militant group active along Iraq’s northern borders with Turkiye.

It further outlines mechanisms for intelligence sharing, coordinated patrols, and increased joint monitoring in designated border sectors. These measures aim to curb armed activities that could threaten security and stability, particularly in remote highland areas where Iraqi, Iranian, and Kurdish territories converge.

On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani oversaw the signing of the memorandum with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, during his visit to Baghdad. The US Department of State voiced opposition to the memorandum, saying Washington rejects any arrangement that runs counter to its objectives or undermines efforts to strengthen Iraq’s existing security institutions. Baghdad denounced the US stance, stressing that it is not subordinate to the policies of any other state and that its decisions are guided solely by its “independent national will.”