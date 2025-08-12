Iraqi embassy rejects US stance on Iran security memorandum

Shafaq News – Washington / Baghdad

The Iraqi Embassy in Washington responded, on Wednesday, to comments by US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, concerning Iraq’s recently signed security agreement with Iran, reaffirming the country’s full sovereignty.

In its statement, the embassy underscored that Iraq is not subordinate to the policies of any other state and that its decisions are guided solely by its independent national will, adding that Iraq maintains relations of friendship and cooperation with numerous countries, including its neighbors and the United States, based on mutual respect and shared interests.

The security agreement with Iran falls within the framework of bilateral cooperation to safeguard security and manage the shared border, contributing to the stability of both countries and broader regional security, the statement pointed out.

Clarification StatementIn response to remarks made by the Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State during her recent press briefing, the @IraqinUSA affirms that Iraq is a fully sovereign state, pic.twitter.com/xrB9B2mgNv — سفارة العراق – واشنطن| Iraqi Embassy in Washington (@IraqinUSA) August 12, 2025

Earlier, Bruce stated that the US supports genuine Iraqi sovereignty, “not legislation that would turn Iraq into a client state of Iran.”