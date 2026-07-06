PM Al-Zaidi reappoints Baligh Abu Kalal to lead CMC

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi on Monday renewed the appointment of Baligh Abu Kalal as head of the executive body of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC).

An official document issued by the Al-Zaidi’s Office stated that the decision was made “in the public interest” under the powers granted by Article 2, Section 4, of Legislative Order No. 65 of 2004 and Diwani Order No. 2680456, issued on Jan. 11, 2026.

Abu Kalal has led the commission since March 2025, when he was appointed by the government of former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, succeeding Nofal Abu Raghif, who was dismissed after a widely circulated video triggered public controversy.