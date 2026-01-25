Iraq imposes media bans, fines tv channels over broadcast violations

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission imposed disciplinary measures against two television channels, a politician, an activist, and a program host for "violating decency and public conduct rules" under national broadcasting regulations.

According to official documents, activist Ahmad Al-Weshah and politician Fatah Al-Sheikh were banned from media appearances for 90 days “after breaching public decency and etiquette standards” during their appearance on the program Bi Wudouh aired on Zagros TV. The channel was also fined 40 million Iraqi dinars for operating without a valid broadcasting license.

According to an official document, Al-Washah, during the program, described the Iraqi government as a government of factions loyal to Iran. While Al-Sheikh used inappropriate words that “violate decency.”

The commission also ordered the suspension of the program Qadaya Al-Balad for three months on Al-Balad News and imposed a media appearance ban for the same period on the program’s host, Majid Salim, for hosting Bashir Al-Hajimi, who is already barred from appearing in the media. Al-Balad News was also fined 40 million Iraqi dinars for unlicensed broadcasting.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Iraq 155th in its 2025 World Press Freedom Index, up from 169 in 2024; however, rights groups warn that lawsuits, administrative penalties, and political pressure continue to restrict independent journalism and reinforce self-censorship.

