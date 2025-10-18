Iraq threatens press freedom with secretive content bans, AEFI

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Communications and Media Commission is imposing hidden restrictions on journalists and digital platforms by secretly pressuring companies to block online content, the Alliance for Freedom of Expression in Iraq (AEFI) said on Saturday.

Meta confirmed it had restricted access to two posts on its platform at the request of the Iraqi government. A report by the Center for Transparency said the Communications and Media Commission flagged the content over allegations of corruption and judicial bias, warning that failure to comply could trigger advertising bans and blocked payments from Iraq’s Central Bank.

Citing legal violations, AEFI considered the move contradicts Article 38 of the Iraqi Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression and publication within the bounds of public order and morality. It also invoked Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which protects the right to access and share information without undue interference.

AEFI warned that agreements granting government agencies the ability to block content or access data without judicial oversight “risk suffocating independent journalism and shrinking space for public discourse.”

Urging state intervention, AEFI called on Iraq’s presidency, parliament, and government to halt the Commission’s censorship measures and review any agreements with international tech companies that restrict publishing rights. It also proposed forming an independent committee—including members of the judiciary and civil society—to examine the Commission’s conduct and hold officials accountable.

Despite modest improvements in press freedom rankings, Iraq remains one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists, with over 500 killed since 2003, NGO officials pointed out. Rights groups warn that without legal reform and real protection, independent journalism in Iraq risks collapse.

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Freedom of Expression in Iraq (AEFI) is a coalition funded and coordinated by the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights (IOHR).

It brings together over 100 organizations, media professionals, and individual advocates working across Iraq to “promote and defend the right to freedom of expression, press freedom, and access to information.”