Media monitor commends Iraqi court ruling against government censorship

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi court has ruled that the Ministry of Communications does not have the authority to block websites and news agencies, a decision hailed by press freedom advocates as a victory.

In a statement, al-Nakheel (Palms) Center for Press Freedoms applauded the judicial oversight body's decision, stating that the power to block websites falls under the purview of the Media and Communications Commission. The center added that the ruling can be appealed within 30 days of its issuance.

"While we commend this important step by the esteemed Iraqi judiciary, we consider it a crucial move to thwart attempts by certain government entities to manipulate and exploit legal texts to silence dissenting voices and target opposing opinions," the statement read.

The Center urged all affected media outlets and agencies to pursue legal remedies against recent arbitrary decisions made by the Ministry of Communications.