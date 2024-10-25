Iraqi human rights center urges PM Al-Sudani to fulfill promise regarding Tishreen Protest events

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Al-Nakheel Center for Press Rights and Freedoms called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to fulfill his promise of releasing the findings of the investigation into the Tishreen (October) protests.

In a statement, the Center commemorated the anniversary of the protests, saying, “On the fifth anniversary of the outbreak of the Tishreen demonstrations, we salute the souls of the martyrs of this great mass movement, which gained widespread support from the Iraqi people as well as religious and spiritual authorities, calling for genuine and rightful demands for a safe, stable, and sovereign nation.”

“We must not forget the hundreds of missing individuals, as well as the injured and disabled, who still endure pain and suffering today, lacking even the most basic healthcare necessities,” it added.

The center also recognized “the sacrifices of journalists who were pursued and disappeared for fulfilling their duty in covering the protests.”

“This anniversary serves as a reminder to the government to release the investigation's findings. PM Al-Sudani has let over a year pass since directing the committee to expedite its investigation into the Tishreen protests. However, no substantial progress has been reported, which is considered a setback in the pursuit of justice,” the center proceeded.

Earlier today, about 300 people affiliated with the Communist Party gathered in al-Tahrir (Liberation) Square, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the protests.

The Tishreen protests began in October 2019, initially involving small groups of young people who blocked roads in parts of Baghdad. After a brief halt during religious ceremonies, the protests resumed with full force on October 25th, centering on Tahrir Square and spreading to other parts of central and southern Iraq.

These protests saw attempts to storm the Green Zone in Baghdad, attacks on local government buildings in various governorates, and widespread disruptions, including the closure of schools, universities, and government offices.

The clashes between protesters and security forces led to hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries, with both sides suffering casualties.