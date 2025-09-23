Iraq settles $800M dispute with Dutch firms

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Justice closed international lawsuits filed by three Dutch companies, preserving 90 percent of the debt assets in favor of the state treasury..

In a statement, the ministry confirmed its legal department reached a comprehensive settlement with Ablo Fashion, Poultry, and Continental Construction. The claims, which totaled nearly $800 million, were reduced to $80 million — only 10 percent of the original amount.