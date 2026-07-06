Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices fell in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 890,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 895,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 891,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 918,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 865,000 IQD, with a buying price of 861,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 895,000 and 905,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 865,000 and 875,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 953,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 910,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 780,000 IQD.