Israeli attacks kill eight Palestinians in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed and 16 others wounded in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Monday, Palestinian media reported, while Hamas dissolved its de facto governing body to pave the way for a technocratic administration.

Attacks targeted several areas across Gaza City and Khan Younis, including drone strikes near Roni Street and on a vehicle along Al-Rashid Street in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, an airstrike on an apartment near the Jordanian Hospital in Gaza City’s Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, and artillery shelling east of Al-Masdar in central Gaza.

#فيديو| استهداف شقة سكنية لعائلة دغمش في حي تل الهوى جنوب غربي مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/dRueVWGzQz — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 6, 2026

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 1,072 Palestinians have been killed and 3,463 wounded since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 2025, bringing the overall toll since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,098 dead and 173,571 injured, including women and children.

اللحظات الأولى لاستهداف مركبة بالقرب من مفترق الإسطبل عند الهلال الأحمر في مواصي خانيونس. pic.twitter.com/Mwyy52ssga — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 6, 2026

Hamas accused Israel of continuing to violate the ceasefire and called on mediators, Arab countries, and Islamic states to intensify pressure to halt “the ongoing attacks” on Gaza.

The Hamas-run Government Media Office confirmed the resignation of Mohammed Abdel Khaleq Al-Farra, head of the Government Emergency Committee and acting chairman of the Government Follow-up Committee, together with the dissolution of the committee to facilitate the transfer of administrative authority to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). The legal, administrative, and technical arrangements for the handover had been completed and presented to Palestinian factions, tribal leaders, civil society organizations, and a United Nations observer, while government employees and technical staff will remain in their institutions to ensure uninterrupted public services under the authority of the NCAG.

Movement spokesperson Hazem Qassem characterized the move as “a new positive step” aimed at advancing implementation of the ceasefire agreement. He affirmed Hamas’s readiness to transfer all governing responsibilities, including the security portfolio, urging mediators and the agreement’s guarantors, including the United States, to press Israel to allow the committee to enter Gaza.

Read more: Gaza Ceasefire - Phase 1: What we know so far