Two Iraq World Cup delegates face Chicago checks, one denied

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

Two members of Iraq’s 62-person World Cup delegation underwent additional immigration procedures in Chicago, the Iraqi Embassy in Washington said on Saturday.

Entry procedures were completed for one of the two people, while the other was denied entry for reasons linked to US immigration regulations. The embassy stressed that entry decisions fall largely under the jurisdiction of US immigration authorities, which apply relevant laws and procedures independently.

تود سفارة جمهورية العراق لدى واشنطن الإيضاح بأنها بذلت جهوداً حثيثة خلال الأيام الماضية، من خلال التواصل الدؤوب مع وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، والجهات المعنية وبالتنسيق مع السلطات المختصة في ولاية شيكاغو، من أجل تسهيل وترتيب وصول بعثة المنتخب العراقي لكرة القدم المؤلفة من (62) شخصا — سفارة العراق – واشنطن| Iraqi Embassy in Washington (@IraqinUSA) June 6, 2026

Iraq striker Aymen Hussein underwent several hours of screening and questioning at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport before being allowed into the United States, while national team photographer Talal Salah was denied entry, informed sources told Shafaq News earlier.

Reuters, citing an Iraqi Olympic Committee official with close contacts to the team, reported that Hussein was questioned for nearly seven hours and had his phone inspected. The same official said Salah was held for more than 10 hours, underwent similar checks, and was ultimately denied entry.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately comment.

The Iraqi national team arrived in Chicago after completing a training camp in Spain ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Iraq is making its first appearance since 1986. Coach Graham Arnold’s squad will compete in Group I against France, Senegal, and Norway, with veteran striker Aymen Hussein leading Iraq’s attack.