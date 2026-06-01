Iraq finalizes squad for the 2026 World Cup

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq national football team named a 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as Coach Graham Arnold finalized his selection on Monday, marking Iraq’s return to football’s biggest stage after 40 years.

The squad includes three goalkeepers: Ahmed Basil, Jalal Hassan, and Fahd Talib.

In defense, Arnold selected Ahmed Yahya, Merchas Doski, Akam Hashim, Rebin Sulaka, Zaid Tahseen, Munaf Younes, Hussein Ali, Mustafa Saadoun, and Frans Putros.

The midfield unit features Zidan Iqbal, Kevin Yakob, Amir Al-Ammari, Zaid Ismail, Ali Jasim, Marco Faraj, Ahmed Qasim, Ibrahim Bayesh, and Eimar Sher.

Up front, Iraq will rely on Youssef Amyn, Mohanad Ali, Ayman Hussein, Ali Youssef, and Ali Al-Hamadi.

The qualification sends the “Lions of Mesopotamia” back to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The team has been drawn in Group 9 alongside France, Senegal, and Norway, with its opening match scheduled for June 17.

The Iraqi Football Association confirmed the team’s kits for the tournament. Iraq will wear white against Norway, remain in white for the match against France on June 23, and switch to green for the encounter with Senegal on June 26.