PM al-Zaidi names new spokesperson and communications team

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has appointed several figures to senior positions in his office and media team, an informed source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Al-Zaidi named Haider al-Aboudi as government spokesman, replacing the previous spokesman, Basem al-Awadi. Hasanein al-Sheikh was also appointed director of prime ministerial protocol.

Abdul al-Zahra al-Hindawi is being put forward for the position of media office director, according to the source.