Iraq and Jordan draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifiers

Shafaq News/ The IraqiIraqi National Football Team drew 0-0 with Jordan in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The match took place on Thursday evening at 7:15 PM at Basra’s Palm Trunk Stadium.

Jordan dominated the first half and posed more of a threat than their Iraqi hosts. However, Iraq took control in the second half, missing several scoring opportunities due to rushed attempts by the players.

With this result, Jordan remains in second place in Group B, while Iraq holds third, both teams with 8 points.