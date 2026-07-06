Baghdad fire contained after 11-hour operation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Civil defense crews controlled a major blaze Monday after 11 hours of continuous firefighting operations on Al-Thelal Street in the capital, leaving six people injured.

A Civil Defense Directorate source told Shafaq News that the building housed motorcycles, paint, oils, and thinner.

Three civil defense officers and personnel sustained injuries during the operation. Three workers were also hurt after jumping from the building as the flames spread, suffering bruises from the fall.