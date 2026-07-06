Basrah Medium crude falls 8%+ in monthly trading

Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah Medium crude fell 8.28% over the past month, closing at $57.19 per barrel, according to oil price data reviewed by Shafaq News on Monday.

The price dropped $5.17 from last month's level of $62.36 per barrel, extending losses in step with a broader pullback in global oil markets.

On a year-on-year basis, the crude remains down 8.28%, having lost roughly $5.17 compared to its level a year earlier, the data showed. The figure reflects a continued decline from year-ago levels, despite a partial recovery in recent weeks.