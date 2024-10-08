Despite its global decline... Basrah crude prices rise

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil edged higher, despite the decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy rose by 52 cents to $73.00 per barrel, and Basrah Medium surged by 72 cents reaching $76.20.

Global oil prices dropped on Tuesday as traders took profits following a surge to over one-month highs the previous day, driven by concerns that the Middle East may be on the brink of war.

By 04:20 GMT Brent crude futures fell $1.17, or 1.5%, to $79.76 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell $1.19, or 1.6%, to $75.95 a barrel.