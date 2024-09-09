Slight increase in Basrah oil prices with global oil market gains

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil climbed , following the broader global oil market trend.

Basrah Heavy increased by 21 cents, reaching $68.24, while Basrah Medium also rose by 21 cents, reaching $71.28.

Global oil prices climbed as a potential hurricane approached the US Gulf Coast and markets rebounded from a selloff triggered by weaker-than-expected US jobs data released on Friday.

By 01:46 GMT, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by $1, or 1.48%, to $68.67 per barrel. Brent crude futures also saw an increase of 99 cents, or 1.39%, reaching $72.05 per barrel.