Slight decrease in Basrah oil prices

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil recorded a slight drop, despite the stability in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy fell by 2 cents to $69.37 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by 2 cents reaching $72.37.

Oil prices declined on Wednesday as investors reconsidered the effectiveness of China's stimulus measures in revitalizing its economy and driving fuel demand growth. China, the world's largest crude importer, has rolled out economic support plans, but concerns remain about whether these efforts will significantly boost

By 04:15 GMT, Brent crude futures dropped 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $75 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, at $71.32 per barrel.