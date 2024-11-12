Basrah crude prices fall despite global oil stability

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, prices for Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude dropped, despite global oil price stability.

Basrah Heavy decreased by $1.10 to $68.65 per barrel, while Basrah Medium also fell by $1.10 to $71.80 per barrel.

Global oil prices steadied ahead of OPEC's monthly report, as China's stimulus plan and oversupply concerns had calmed markets in previous sessions.

By 01:58 GMT, Brent crude futures dropped 1 cent to $71.82 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3 cents to $68.07 per barrel.