Basrah crudes record losses for fourth consecutive week

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil recorded losses over the past week, mirroring the global oil price decline of 4% for the fourth consecutive week.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with a decrease of $1.15, closing at $75.49. This downturn resulted in a weekly loss of $2.11 or 2.44%.

Basrah Medium crude edged lower by $1.15, settling at $78.93 in its recent session, and registered a weekly loss of $2.71 or 2.44‎%.

Globally, Brent crude prices dropped by $2.71, or 3.41%, to $76.81 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $2.79, or 3.66%, to $73.52 a barrel.