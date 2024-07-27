For the third week, Basrah crudes record weekly losses with global oil price decline

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil recorded losses over the past week, mirroring the global oil price decline of 2% for the third consecutive week.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with an increase of $1.41, closing at $77.38. This downturn resulted in a weekly loss of $2.4 or 2.56%.

Basrah Medium crude edged higher by $1.41, settling at $80.28 in its recent session, and registered a weekly loss of $2.3 or 2.27%.

On Friday, Brent crude prices dropped by $1.24, or 1.5%, to $81.13 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $1.12, or 1.4%, to $77.16 a barrel.