Basrah crude price rises despite global oil market decline

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Basrah crude prices climbed on Tuesday, defying a broader downturn in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy rose by 57 cents to $66.68 per barrel, while Basrah Medium increased by the same margin to reach $69.78.

Globally, oil prices dipped after posting nearly 2% gains in the previous session, as investors reassessed new developments related to US tariffs and a larger-than-expected increase in OPEC+ output for August.

Brent crude stood at $69.37 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $67.69.