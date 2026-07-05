Najaf Airport halts commercial operations for four days

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf International Airport will suspend commercial flight operations for four days due to operational reasons, the airport administration announced on Sunday.

The suspension will begin at 3:00 p.m. local time (12:00 UTC) on July 6 and remain in effect until 4:00 a.m. local time (01:00 UTC) on July 9.

During the closure, the airport will not be available as an alternate airport for any flights. Services operating under special approvals, however, will be exempt from the suspension.