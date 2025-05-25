Syria-Iraq flights suspended until further notice

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a Syrian government source confirmed that flights between Syria and Iraq are currently suspended until further notice.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News on condition of anonymity, described the suspension as temporary, indicating that a date for resuming flights will be announced in due course. No reasons were provided for the halt.

Syrian Airlines had resumed flights to Baghdad and Erbil in early 2023 after a years-long suspension, following a relative improvement in operational conditions. However, flight operations between the two countries have faced instability in recent months amid ongoing political and security developments in the region.