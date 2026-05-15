International airlines reroute flights over ME tension

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Major international airlines suspended and rerouted flights across Iraq and the Middle East on Thursday as escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran continued to disrupt key flight corridors.

Germany’s Lufthansa Group suspended flights to Erbil until October 24, while its subsidiary Eurowings halted Erbil flights until June 22. Greece’s Aegean Airlines canceled flights to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2, and Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines suspended services to Iraq until June 1.

Russia’s Aeroflot announced plans to resume flights to the United Arab Emirates starting June 1, while several major carriers extended suspensions across the Gulf and wider Middle East. Air France halted flights to Dubai, Beirut, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, while British Airways reduced flights to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv. Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines, and Finnair also suspended or reduced services to regional destinations, including Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh.