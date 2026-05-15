Iraq’s Diyala records four CCHF cases in 2026

Shafaq News- Diyala

Diyala health authorities confirmed four cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) since the beginning of 2026, while veterinary teams imposed quarantine measures and tightened livestock controls in several areas.

Diyala registered its first CCHF case about three months ago in the Al-Ghalibiya area. Three additional cases were recorded in recent weeks in Khan Bani Saad, Al-Adhim, and Al-Abbara. Three of the four infected patients have recovered, while one case remains under treatment.

Diyala Veterinary Hospital director Mohammed Al-Tamimi told Shafaq News that the quarantine measures include establishing a 14-kilometer perimeter around any infection hotspot, adding that restrictions had already been lifted in Al-Ghalibiya and that the situation remained under control in the other affected areas.

Veterinary teams were also carrying out preventive measures, including livestock spraying and dipping operations. Additionally, the hospital has organized awareness seminars for residents and housewives in villages and rural areas, in addition to educating butchers on preventive measures during slaughtering operations.

Iraq has recorded 14 infections since the start of 2026, including nine cases in Dhi Qar, four in Diyala, and one in Kirkuk.

In 2025, the country registered 247 infections and 38 deaths linked to the disease, according to Shafaq News tracker.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq