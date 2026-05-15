FBI arrests Iraqi national over 20 terrorist attacks in Europe and Canada

Shafaq News- Washington

Federal authorities have arrested and charged Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, an Iraqi national, with coordinating and planning at least 18 terrorist attacks across Europe targeting Americans and Jews, plus two additional attacks in Canada, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Friday.

Prosecutors allege al-Saadi directed and urged others to attack US and Israeli interests in retaliation for the ongoing US-Iran war, and to further the goals of Kataib Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He also allegedly attempted to coordinate attacks inside the United States, including in New York City, as well as against Jewish institutions in California and Arizona.

Al-Saadi faces multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism, and conspiracy to bomb a place of public use. He was ordered held without bail following his court appearance in New York on Friday.

🚨 Double tap - now two FTOC’s in 12 hours from this FBI in different hemispheres.FBI personnel just arrested and returned Mohammad Al-Saadi, another high-value target responsible for mass global terrorism – in just the latest success in the Trump administration’s historic work… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 15, 2026

US media reports identified al-Saadi as affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Iraqi armed faction designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States. Shafaq News could not independently verify the affiliation.

Turkish authorities arrested al-Saadi in Turkiye, likely at the request of US authorities, and transferred him to American custody, according to his attorney, Andrew J. Dalack. Dalack said his client had no opportunity to contest the legality of his detention or transfer to the United States.

The arrest was the FBI's second counter-terrorism operation within 12 hours. FBI Director Kash Patel credited Ambassador Tom Barrack with leading what he described as a "joint sequenced operation" involving FBI agents, CIRG tactical units, and international partners.