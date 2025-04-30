Three blazes across Iraq: Two Iraqi civil defence members killed

Shafaq News/ Two members of Iraq’s Civil Defence Directorate were killed on Wednesday while responding to a fire in a residential building in central Baghdad, a security source said.

The fire broke out inside two apartments, where the officers suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation during firefighting operations. Despite efforts to provide emergency medical assistance, both men succumbed to their injuries.

The Ministry of Interior identified the victims as Captain Sadiq Abbas Khattab of the Civil Defence Directorate and Sergeant Safaa Khammass Ati from the Baghdad Emergency Police Regiment.

The ministry also reported that Lieutenant Haidar Ali Hussein from the Civil Defence Directorate sustained injuries during the same operation while attempting to rescue two families trapped inside the burning apartments. He remains under medical care.

A massive fire also erupted in a spare parts warehouse in the industrial zone of central Najaf, causing severe material damage. Ten firefighting teams from the Civil Defence successfully brought the blaze under control.

Earlier today, a fire broke out at Al-Ma’moun University College in the capital. Civil Defence teams responded and contained what was described as a ''moderate-scale blaze''. No casualties have been reported at this time.