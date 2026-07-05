Babil suspends work for Khamenei funeral processions

Shafaq News- Babil

Babil Provincial Council will suspend official working hours on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate residents taking part in the funeral processions for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Council chairman Asaad al-Muslimawi told a news conference that the council allocated 400 vehicles to transport mourners to Najaf and Karbala provinces where Khamenei's body is scheduled to arrive on June 8.

Babil Governor Ali Turki confirmed that transport and security preparations were complete and that an executive campaign would begin Sunday, including a full health plan alongside the security arrangements, describing the event as the first of its kind for the province.

Read more: Third day of Khamenei mourning begins with funeral prayers

At least seven Iraqi provinces have also announced a suspension of official working hours on Wednesday to allow participation in the ceremonies, including Baghdad, Dhi Qar, Najaf, Karbala, Basra, and Maysan.

Khamenei, who led Iran for nearly four decades, was killed on February 28 during the opening day of US-Israeli strikes on Iran. His body is to be flown from the Iranian city of Qom to Najaf International Airport, then taken to the Imam Ali bin Abi Taleb Shrine for farewell rites, before the procession moves to Karbala for a public ceremony near the shrines of Imam Hussein bin Ali and his brother al-Abbas. The body is then to return to Iran for burial at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad on July 9.

Read more: Najaf prepares to host Khamenei funeral procession