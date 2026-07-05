Syria delays first post-Assad parliament session

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria postponed the inaugural session of its newly formed 210-member People’s Assembly until further notice, the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections announced on Sunday, delaying the launch of the country’s first legislature under the 2025 constitutional declaration.

In a statement, the committee clarified that the postponement was based on the constitutional declaration, decrees No. 66 and No. 143 of 2025, and “public interest” requirements. It did not set a new date.

The session had been scheduled for July 5, when members were expected to take the constitutional oath, after Syria completed the formation of the new Assembly, which is made up of 140 members chosen through electoral bodies and 70 appointed by transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Under Syria’s transitional framework, the Assembly is expected to serve a 30-month term, renewable once, pending a permanent constitution and new elections.