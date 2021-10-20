Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Damascus bus blast causes casualties in Syrian capital, state media reports

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-20T05:41:40+0000
Damascus bus blast causes casualties in Syrian capital, state media reports

Shafaq News / At least 13 people were killed and three wounded when a bus carrying soldiers was destroyed in an explosion in Damascus, Syrian state TV reported on Wednesday.

Pictures on the TV channel's account on Telegram showed the charred cabin of the bus.

Two explosive devices went off as the bus was on the Hafez Al Assad bridge, state media said, adding a third device was defused by an army engineering unit.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) referred to the blast as a "terrorist bomb attack".

There is no confirmation of how many people were killed or wounded or the cause.

Such incidents have been rare in the Syrian capital in recent years despite the country's 10-year civil war as the regime has secured much of the country.

However, a bus fire on August 4 left one dead. While the fire was reported by state media as an electrical fire it was later claimed as an attack by Al Qaeda linked Hurras Al Din. In October 2020, a car bomb in the Syrian capital killed Damascus Mufti Adnan Al Afiyuni.

Source: The National News

related

Afghani killed in a fire exchange in the vicinity of Kabul airport

Date: 2021-08-23 15:50:02
Afghani killed in a fire exchange in the vicinity of Kabul airport

Syrian army says air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Date: 2021-03-17 06:54:51
Syrian army says air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan

Date: 2020-07-30 20:49:43
US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan

Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years

Date: 2021-06-17 17:46:25
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years

UNSG urges the Security Council to intervene in Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-16 17:16:29
UNSG urges the Security Council to intervene in Afghanistan

Afghan finance ministry working on getting public sector salaries paid

Date: 2021-09-17 06:40:12
Afghan finance ministry working on getting public sector salaries paid

U.N. sees massive drop in COVID vaccinations in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Date: 2021-08-25 15:11:36
U.N. sees massive drop in COVID vaccinations in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Syrian air defenses intercept hostile targets in the sky of Damascus

Date: 2021-08-19 21:06:14
Syrian air defenses intercept hostile targets in the sky of Damascus