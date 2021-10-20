Damascus bus blast causes casualties in Syrian capital, state media reports

Shafaq News / At least 13 people were killed and three wounded when a bus carrying soldiers was destroyed in an explosion in Damascus, Syrian state TV reported on Wednesday.

Pictures on the TV channel's account on Telegram showed the charred cabin of the bus.

Two explosive devices went off as the bus was on the Hafez Al Assad bridge, state media said, adding a third device was defused by an army engineering unit.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) referred to the blast as a "terrorist bomb attack".

There is no confirmation of how many people were killed or wounded or the cause.

Such incidents have been rare in the Syrian capital in recent years despite the country's 10-year civil war as the regime has secured much of the country.

However, a bus fire on August 4 left one dead. While the fire was reported by state media as an electrical fire it was later claimed as an attack by Al Qaeda linked Hurras Al Din. In October 2020, a car bomb in the Syrian capital killed Damascus Mufti Adnan Al Afiyuni.

Source: The National News