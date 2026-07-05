Iraq begins excavation at suspected mass grave in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities on Sunday started excavation work at a suspected mass grave in Nineveh province while carrying out a preliminary technical survey of another suspected burial site, the Martyrs Foundation said.

In a statement, the foundation noted that the excavation in the Mushairfa area is being carried out by a joint team from the Directorate of Mass Graves and Missing Persons and the Health Ministry's Medico-Legal Directorate, with coordination support from the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), under Iraq's Mass Graves Affairs Law No. 13 of 2015.

The recovered remains were transferred to the Medico-Legal Directorate for forensic examination and DNA sampling to enable identification by matching them with blood samples provided by relatives of the missing before the remains are returned to their families.

The team also carried out an initial technical assessment of a separate site in the Hermat area, where another suspected mass grave may be located, ahead of planned excavation work.

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