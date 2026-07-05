Germany NT chooses Jurgen Klopp for post-World Cup rebuild

Shafaq News- Berlin

Jurgen Klopp has accepted the Germany head coach role, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, in a major move following the national team’s shock World Cup 2026 exit.

Romano reported that Klopp will take over the project with long-term contract details, and his exit from the Red Bull Group still under discussion. The German coach has been working as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer since January 2025, after leaving Liverpool in 2024.

Red Bull considered Oliver Glasner as a replacement option, Romano added, although the Austrian coach is set to join Nottingham Forest.

Previous Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann stepped down following Die Mannschaft’s Round of 32 elimination by Paraguay, who won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The defeat marked Germany’s first World Cup penalty shootout loss and deepened the crisis around a team still searching for stability after years of tournament disappointment.

Klopp’s expected return to the touchline gives Germany one of the most influential managers in modern football, known for high-intensity pressing, emotional leadership, and rebuilding teams under pressure. He first rose in Germany with Mainz before transforming Borussia Dortmund, winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12 and reaching the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

At Liverpool, Klopp restored the club to the top of European football, winning the 2019 Champions League, the 2019-20 Premier League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup, and two League Cups across 491 matches.