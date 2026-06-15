750K+ penalty hits former Iraq Red Crescent chief

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Baghdad court on Monday has required Jamal Nasser Dali al-Karbouli, the former President of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS), to repay more than 1 billion Iraqi dinars (about $763,000) to the organization over financial and administrative violations linked to the management of its Children's Hospital.

Al-Karkh Court of First Instance found that al-Karbouli, along with Saeed Ismail Haqi and Nadhir Mohammed Jawad Kadhim, bore responsibility for irregularities involving the calculation of furniture values, employee salaries, and assessments of the hospital building. The court also awarded the Society $250,000 in compensation.

The ruling remains subject to appeal before the Federal Court of Cassation.

Earlier this month, the same court directed al-Karbouli to repay $4.5 million to the IRCS after finding he had diverted a Saudi grant earmarked for a hospital project in Baghdad for personal use.