Yazidi genocide anniversary event marred by walkout

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A ceremony marking the 12th anniversary of ISIS's genocide against Iraq's Yazidis was overshadowed on Wednesday after a Yazidi lawmaker walked out, saying the event failed to represent the community.

The ceremony in Mosul was attended by Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil, security officials, and Yazidi tribal and community leaders.

Yazidi lawmaker Murad Ismail said he withdrew from the event because its organization and representation did not reflect the diversity of political views within the Yazidi community. "If the local government is serious about addressing Yazidi issues, it must listen to the genuine Yazidi voice," Ismail told Shafaq News.

Speaking at the ceremony, al-Dakhil called for continued efforts to rebuild Sinjar, clarify the fate of missing people, compensate victims, and facilitate the safe return of displaced residents.

Read more: Over 110,000 Sinjar residents still displaced after nearly 12 years

ISIS militants overran Sinjar, the historic homeland of Iraq's Yazidis, on Aug. 3, 2014, killing thousands of civilians and abducting more than 5,000 Yazidi women and girls. The United Nations and several governments later recognized the atrocities as genocide.

Read more: The long shadow of Sinjar: Twelve years after the ISIS genocide