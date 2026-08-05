Music group launches with folk concert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A new artistic ensemble, "Kizhani Kurdistan" Group, launched its first activity with a large public concert in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday, bringing together dozens of performers from across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) in an effort to revive traditional Kurdish folk songs and preserve the region's musical heritage.

Seventy members, singers, performers, musicians and choir members took part in the concert, presenting a range of authentic Kurdish folk songs before a large crowd of officials and the public, the group's supervisor, Hoger Mohammed, told Shafaq News.

Members of the ensemble come from various cities across the Kurdistan Region, alongside four members from outside the region, Mohammed said, noting that this diversity reflects the group's mission of bringing together Kurdish artistic talent within a single project.

“Audiences responded strongly to the performances,” he added, engaging with the singers, the choir, the musical pieces, and the heritage songs that revived part of the Kurdish musical legacy.

Kizhani Kurdistan has planned a series of concerts inside and outside the KRI, Mohammed said. He explained that the group aims to produce artistic work that preserves Kurdish authenticity, create space for young talent, and introduce audiences inside and outside Iraq to Kurdish song and musical heritage.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Al-Sulaymaniyah, a haven for thinkers, artists, and activists