Iraq's ruling coalition sets Sept 30 deadline to disarm factions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Any armed activity outside state institutions after September 30, 2026 will be treated under Iraq's anti-terrorism law, the State Administration Coalition stated on Wednesday, describing parties that “threaten the country's security” as outlaws who must be fought.

In a statement, the Coalition affirmed support for maintaining security and stability, restricting weapons to the state under the ministerial program approved by parliament and now in force as law, and preventing Iraqi territory from being used to attack neighboring states or drag Iraq into conflicts that do not serve its people's interests.

The statement followed the coalition's 37th periodic meeting, held at the Government Palace and attended by the president, the prime minister, the speaker of parliament, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, alongside leaders of the political forces that make up the coalition.

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Prime Minister al-Zaidi reviewed efforts to strengthen security and stability, improve services, and implement the ministerial program, as well as government measures to address economic and financial challenges, stressing that “citizens' interests remain the top priority.”

On the economic front, discussions covered measures to sustain basic services and projects, diversify oil export outlets, boost non-oil revenue, and combat waste, smuggling and corruption.

Baghdad's support for de-escalation and dialogue was reaffirmed by the coalition, which rejected the use of force in resolving disputes and expressed readiness “to help bridge positions among parties to regional conflicts in a way that preserves regional security and shared interests.”

Developments in neighboring countries also featured in the talks, along with ways to strengthen border security, combat terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime, and develop Iraq's foreign relations based on mutual interest, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.

The coalition called for swiftly completing the government formation process and sending the government program to parliament for discussion and approval.