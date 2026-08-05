Mosul Dam reservoir floods nearby villages

Shafaq News- Mosul

Residents of several villages near Iraq's Mosul Dam said on Wednesday that water seeping from the reservoir had flooded streets and homes, warning that the situation could worsen without government intervention.

Wana subdistrict residents, north of Mosul, told Shafaq News that water had inundated the villages of Mahwir al-Janoubi, Mahwir al-Shamali, and Ammar Beit.

In early May, water levels in the Mosul Dam reservoir rose following the end of the rainy season and snowmelt, sending water toward nearby villages. “We had repeatedly appealed to authorities to address the problem but had yet to receive an effective response,” the residents added.

The flooding follows months of elevated water inflows into Mosul Dam, which prompted Iraqi authorities to increase water releases during the spring snowmelt season. The dam, Iraq's largest, has long required continuous maintenance because of its gypsum foundation, although officials have repeatedly said it remains safe.

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