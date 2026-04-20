Mosul Dam sees 2.4K m³ inflow surge as releases remain unusually high

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Mosul Dam inflows exceed 2,400 cubic meters per second while releases remain near 2,000, raising questions over water management, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The near parity between inflows and releases contrasts with standard dam management practices, where outflows are typically kept well below incoming volumes to maximize storage.

One possible explanation, the source explained, is that authorities are maintaining a precautionary buffer to accommodate potential surges in water flows expected in the coming weeks due to snowmelt in upstream areas.

However, continued high release levels despite available capacity have raised further questions about how storage and flood risk are being balanced. Current storage stands at around 7 billion cubic meters out of a total capacity of 11 billion, leaving roughly 4 billion cubic meters available for additional storage.

Mueed Sadiq Al-Shabaki, director of Nineveh’s water department, on Saturday reaffirmed that rising water levels in the Tigris River and Mosul Dam remain “under control,” with monitoring measures in place to ensure the safety of residents and infrastructure.