Kurdistan Region rejects dual administration narrative

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday rejected claims of a “dual administration” in the Kurdistan Region, stressing that the Kurdish government is a constitutionally recognized federal entity

KRG Spokesperson, Peshawa Hawramani, said attempts to portray the Region as operating under a dual administration “will not succeed.”

Addressing allegations that the United States supplied weapons to a Kurdish party, which he did not name, Hawramani noted that the party leader is attempting to shift responsibility by accusing others, adding that any such transfers would be known to the relevant parties.

Statement from the Spokesperson of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)In recent media appearances, the leader of a political party made unfounded claims regarding the existence of a "dual administration" within the Kurdistan Region. Furthermore, he presented a series of… — Peshawa Hawramani (@PHawraman) April 20, 2026

The remarks came in response to claims made by a political party leader, with the government accusing him of “spreading misinformation” to deflect attention from allegations surrounding his political group.