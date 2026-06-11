Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah records nearly 150 fires in May

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Fire incidents across Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province claimed three lives, injured 35 people, and caused material losses estimated at around 400 million Iraqi dinars ($256.81K) in May, the provincial Civil Defense Directorate announced on Thursday.

According to official figures, civil defense teams responded to 147 incidents and carried out 70 rescue operations during the month, including 92 vegetation fires, 23 cases involving homes, 21 involving vehicles, nine affecting commercial premises, and two linked to motorcycles.

Preliminary technical assessments attributed more than half of the cases to electrical faults and gas leaks. The directorate urged residents to follow safety precautions and preventive measures to help reduce future occurrences.

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