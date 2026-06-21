Summer fires spread across Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Simultaneous fires swept through agricultural land and dry grass in several parts of Nineveh on Sunday before Civil Defense teams brought all recorded blazes under control, a source in the directorate told Shafaq News.

Although high temperatures and strong winds helped some of the fires spread, all recorded fires were contained, while cooling and field monitoring operations continued to prevent remaining hotspots from reigniting.

Earlier today, Nineveh Deputy Governor and Harvest Committee Chairman Ghazwan Al-Dawoodi told Shafaq News that some agricultural fires in the province were caused by farmers burning crop residue after harvest.

Earlier this month, separate fires in Nineveh and Kirkuk also burned about 2.5 hectares of farmland. Kirkuk alone recorded 12 wheat-field fires over the past month, damaging around 300 dunams and causing losses exceeding 250 million dinars, a local source previously told Shafaq News.