KRG proposes joint Baghdad mechanism to solve disputes

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has moved to ease long-standing tensions with Baghdad by proposing a permanent joint committee to address outstanding disputes, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani noted on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Erbil, Hawramani indicated that Baghdad has responded positively to the proposal, with practical steps expected soon to establish the joint mechanism.

He added that the KRG is prepared to support the resumption of oil exports at full capacity, stressing that progress depends on guarantees from Baghdad that oil fields and energy infrastructure will remain protected, alongside assurances that financial obligations to international companies will be honored.

On the ASYCUDA customs automation system, Hawramani explained that the KRG is not opposed to the platform’s implementation but should have been informed earlier, citing the need for extensive technical and administrative preparation before rollout.

In March, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to resume Kurdish crude exports through the Iraq–Iraq-Turkiye pipeline after nearly two years of disruption, with flows restarting at around 170,000 barrels per day. However, talks have continued over payment mechanisms, revenue-sharing arrangements, and guarantees sought by foreign oil companies operating in Kurdistan Region, including members of the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR).

Read more: Into 2026, Baghdad and Erbil face the same disputes—with higher stakes