Integrity Commission seizes 2.5B dinars in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission seized 2.5 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.9M) from the home of a former government accounts official in Saladin province, and uncovered six properties in investment complexes registered in the name of the official's wife.

The former director is held under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code. The provision is being applied in connection with a case the Commission is investigating into a check disbursed by the province's accounts department and drawn on Rafidain Bank, a state-owned Iraqi bank.

Read more: Iraqi authorities detain 31 in weekly corruption cases