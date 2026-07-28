Iraq's Maysan names new Christian community representative

Shafaq News- Maysan

Safaa Jalal Daniel was named on Tuesday as the representative of the Christian community in Maysan in southern Iraq, according to the province's administrative office.

Safaa Daniel will handle the community's affairs before the competent official bodies in the province and follow up on social matters concerning its members. He succeeded his father, Jalal Daniel, who held it until his death two months ago.

Iraq's Christian population, including Chaldean Catholics, has fallen from more than 1.5 million in 2003 to fewer than 250,000 today, according to church and humanitarian estimates.

Read more: Christians of Iraq: Where did they go?