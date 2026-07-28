Ukraine rejects Iraqi accusations of involvement in attacks

Shafaq News- Kyiv/ Baghdad

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday rejected as baseless the accusations of Iraq's national security adviser that groups working for Ukraine had carried out attacks on Iraqi territory.

"We deem it unacceptable and irresponsible when a high-ranking official of a friendly state publicly disseminates such statements without proper evidentiary basis," the ministry said, stressing that it continues to regard Iraq as an important partner in the Middle East and supports expanding political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

The ministry added that the accusations echoed narratives promoted by Russia to discredit Ukraine and damage its ties in the region, and it did not rule out that they were the product of external information influence or a coordinated information-psychological operation.

Qasim al-Aboudi, Iraq's national security adviser, in an interview on the Iraqi channel Dijlah TV, said Iraqi forces had arrested a limited number of groups that carried out attacks on facilities inside the country, and that those detained confessed under questioning to working for Ukraine. A broad investigation would be required before formal charges could be brought, he added.